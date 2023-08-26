Mudslide closes eastbound Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs

A mudslide has closed Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs following a flash flood warning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The mudslide closed I-70 between exit 116 near Glenwood Springs and exit 133 near Dotsero.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 5:15 p.m. for Eagle and Garfield Counties.

No injuries were immediately reported, but less than a week ago, just east of here, a rock slide seriously injured a 19-year driver in Mesa County.