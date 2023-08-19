Rock slide shuts down stretch of I-70 eastbound through De Beque Canyon in Mesa County

A rock slide shut down Interstate 70 eastbound on the stretch that runs through De Beque Canyon in Mesa County late on Friday night.

According to CDOT, I-70 was closed between the exit for James M. Robb Colorado River State Park and the exit for Highway 65 east of Palisade.

CBS

There was little information about the impact of the rock slide, but CBS Colorado Reporter Karen Morfitt personally saw a large boulder in the middle of the interstate as a result of the rock slide.

There was no information about damage to vehicles or injuries due to the rock slide, but drivers should be advised to avoid the area if they can use alternative routes for travel.

Visit Cotrip.org for more information about traffic impacts due to the rock slide on I-70 in Mesa County.