A type of mpox that has recently been spreading in the United States has now been detected in the Denver metro area. That's according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which announced the case of clade I mpox on Wednesday and encouraged vaccination for people who are potentially at risk.

"We strongly encourage those at increased risk for exposure to consider getting vaccinated against mpox. The same vaccine, Jynneos, protects against both clades," said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in a prepared statement.

There have been more than 200 cases of clade I mpox detected in the country. When concerns over the virus first began in the U.S. four years ago, the type that was spreading at that time was clade II, and health officials were referring to the virus as monkeypox. Near the end of 2022, the World Health Organization renamed the virus.

Photo of an Mpox vaccination sign at a tent site at the Placer Pride festival event in Roseville, California, in 2024. Chris Allan / Getty Images

The CDPHE says people who have been infected with clade I mpox this year in the U.S. have generally had mild cases. There have been no deaths reported from clade I mpox.

Herlihy says the risk is "very low" for most people.

State health officials said people who come down with bumps or a new rash in any part of their body, including their genitals, and who think they may have been exposed should get tested.

Learn more about the virus at cdphe.colorado.gov/mpox.