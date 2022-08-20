'Get your shot, then come take a shot!': Colorado health leaders brings monkeypox vaccine to gay clubs

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is bringing protection against monkeypox to communities hit hardest. Parked outside one of Denver's popular LGBTQ+ clubs on Friday was a mobile vaccine bus, and dozens lined up.

Tracks is more than a nightclub. It's become a haven for Denver's LGBTQ+ community. Weekends are packed, but the line outside the RiNo district bar Friday was for a different kind of shot. People were waiting for the monkeypox vaccine.

Stefan Hicks, manager and Event Director at Tracks, told CBS News Colorado he didn't feel any side effects after getting his dose days earlier. He's proud to present an opportunity to get vaccinated near the club.

"We want everyone to feel safe as a person and health-wise when they're in our space," said Hicks. "[The vaccine bus] is part of our party in a sense. Get your shot and then come take a shot!"

Hicks says monkeypox has been on Tracks' radar since Pride. Management has been having meetings with other local bar owners and the CDPHE for months.

The week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed monkeypox is affecting some racial and ethnic communities more than others.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection. It's spread through close, physical contact. Anyone can get monkeypox but the gay, male population is being hit the hardest.

"With this type of club in the gay culture, some of the parties we throw are a little more intimate," explained Hicks. "It can be hard to be in a gay club if you've never been to one and then add an extra 'ism' in the back of your head that monkey pox is floating around."

Most of the cases reported in Colorado are among men who have sex with men, as well as transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse adults. Vaccines are currently being offered to those who meet that criteria and adults who've been exposed.

Some men in line for the vaccine Friday, like Ming-Ching Chiu, say the state's vaccine criteria is too narrow.

"My husband found out about these appointments, and he told me about it," said Chiu. "I'm not super high risk, but there are a couple of trips I have coming up. It's better to be safe than sorry."

Chiu says he's aware of the stigma around the vaccine, but it doesn't bother him. It's public health, and Chiu says he's trying to do his part.

"It's not life threatening as far as I can tell, but I know it's not a pleasant experience if you get it," said Chiu. "I feel like sooner or later, everybody will have to have the vaccine."

Appointments are hard to come by, but the federal government is working to boost vaccine supply. Meanwhile, many people are working to reduce the stigma associated with monkeypox and the gay community.

"I guess it does say something to have this vaccine bus in front of a gay venue. But this is something that can affect everyone," said Hicks. "I want everyone to feel welcome in this space. You don't have to be gay. You don't have to be anything. You just have to want to care about your health and other people's health as well."

The monkeypox vaccine will also be offered at Triangle Denver, another LGBTQ+ nightclub, on Sunday.