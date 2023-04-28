Rocky Mountain Warm Hands Initiative donates firewood used for mitigation to families ahead of chilly days

How trees for fire mitigation are being put to good use

The Colorado Division of Fire and Prevention Control shows four of the top five largest wildfires in the state have occurred in the last three years.

Nonprofits such as the Rocky Mountains Warm Hands Initiative have found a way to put fire mitigation efforts to work, while also giving back to neighbors.

Dylan Salrin is the founder of the nonprofit and works his full-time job as a registered nurse. On his days off spends his day chopping wood.

"We get this from a Boulder fire mitigation crew that works year round so this lot fills up... they usually deliver every couple days. So, it is a good source of wood," Salrin said.

He usually tries to drop off a cord of wood to families that ask for it. The nonprofit started back in January of 2023 and within three months, the organization saw 19 applications for assistance.

It's an initiative that started at the beginning of 2023 to not only keep people warm, but also utilize sustainable forestry practices to help lessen the dangers of wildfires.

"This work really means the change I would hope exist for someone in my family... I can't imagine my grandparents being up there alone and they run out of the only thing that could keep them warm in below zero degree temperatures," Salrin said.

It's an act that is appreciated by many neighbors in surrounding Boulder, Denver and foothills communities.

"It's nice to know that people care and that people are giving," said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

The neighbor believes this act of kindness is essential to her wellbeing.

"I am disabled and low income and my home doesn't get the heat it needs so it gets very, very cold… especially if the heat goes off," the neighbor said.

But on future cold nights, she'll now have more than enough to keep her home warm.

The Rocky Mountain Warm Hands Initiative is composed of a small team and right now they are looking for volunteers. They also have a couple events coming up that individuals can find on their website.

The organization partners with government action departments and private businesses , none of the wood processed by the organization is taken from vulnerable forestry regions or protected lands.

The firewood delivered to these homes is completely free.