Mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures shape Saturday weather across Colorado

Powerful and destructive winds tore across Colorado on Friday, with peak gusts exceeding 100 mph, causing widespread damage, downed trees, and power lines.

CBS

Colorado's weather settles into a quieter pattern this Saturday, with snow continuing in the mountains, cooler air moving onto the plains, and a brief window of elevated fire danger for parts of the Front Range.

In the high country, light to moderate snow is expected through much of the day, especially across the northern mountains. The most persistent snow will favor areas north of I-70, where travel conditions may become slick. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight, primarily for the Park Range and surrounding northern mountain zones. Snow intensity should taper off later this afternoon and evening as moisture gradually decreases.

CBS

Although winds are not as extreme as Friday's damaging gusts, breezy to gusty conditions will continue in the mountains and foothills, particularly through the afternoon.

Across the Front Range and eastern plains, a cold front moves through, bringing a noticeable cool-down by the afternoon. Most lower-elevation communities will stay dry, though a few brief rain or snow showers are possible north of Fort Collins and Greeley late this morning into early afternoon.

CBS

Despite the cooler air, fire weather remains a concern for a short time today. Gusty west-to-northwest winds — potentially reaching 35 mph — may combine with dry fuels to produce elevated fire conditions over the southern foothills and western portions of the Palmer Divide.

The Bronco gameday forecast is mild with temperatures in the low 60s for kickoff, with just a light breeze and dry conditions

CBS

Looking ahead, Colorado's weather turns warmer and drier next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Temperatures are expected to climb well above average, with many lower-elevation locations likely reaching the 60s and even 70s. There are early signs of a return to more wintry conditions in the mountains late next week.