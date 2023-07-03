Mountain lion released back into wild after being located in Pagosa Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a mountain lion was released back into the wilderness after being spotted out in Pagosa Springs.

CPW says the mountain lion was too used to living in town which could become dangerous. The lion was suspected of grabbing a dog at Yamaguchi Park last week and was spotted again under a porch of a neighboring home.

Off you go, Mountain Lion!



Check out this wildlife relocation ⬇️ https://t.co/22scPlWUiz — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 3, 2023

It was reported the dog did survive the attack as wildlife experts tranquilized the big cat, loaded it into a trap and escorted it far away for release.