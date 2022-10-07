Group supporting Mt. Evans name change ends long prayer walk

A group supporting the name change of Mt. Evans is ending a week-long prayer walk.

The group started walking from the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site last Saturday and will be at Echo Lake Lodge on Sunday.

The group supports changing Mt. Evans' name to Mt. Blue Sky, a name proposed by the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

Mt. Evans is Colorado's fifth highest peak.

It's named after Colorado's second territorial governor, John Evans, who resigned shortly after the massacre at Sand Creek that killed more than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne people.

