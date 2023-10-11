Road to top of Mount Blue Sky closes for the season

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation have closed the highway to the top of Mount Blue Sky. The road climbs all the way to the summit of the 14th highest peak in Colorado, and it's also the highest paved road in North America.

Timed tickets are required for visitors to the area. The 14-mile one-way drive takes visitors to the Mount Goliath Nature Center, Summit Lake Park, and the Summit Interpretive area.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Mount Blue Sky area. The road leads visitors to within a couple hundred feet of the 14,264-foot summit.

The road typically reopens around the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.