Colorado assistant principal dies in car accident, 4-year-old daughter survives

Family members say the victim of a single-car crash on Interstate 25 in the southern part of the Denver metro area was a middle school administrator and a mom. That accident on Oct. 28 closed two lanes of traffic and the RidgeGate Parkway exit on northbound I-25. The driver, 37-year-old Morgan Ray, of Aurora, died in the crash. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the car with her, surviving unharmed. Now loved ones are trying to pick up the pieces.

"Morgan is a special human. She's kind of a hard nut to crack. She had sort of a tough shell, but inside it's very, very loving and caring," said Morgan's sister Keni Nooner. "She was definitely a fierce power to be reckoned with. And she loved what she loved very, very hard."

Morgan Ray's family knew she was destined to be an educator from a young age.

"In kindergarten, the teacher said, 'I hope you don't mind. Morgan is grading papers. She knows how to do the key,'" recalled Morgan's mom, Jimmie Nooner.

The gifted student and big sister grew into a passionate and determined teacher after graduating from George Washington and then Howard universities.

"I've seen her love and nurture many, many rounds of children over the years, and it's been lovely to see," said Keni.

Morgan moved to Colorado and became an assistant principal at KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School.

"I could just tell how loved she was. Because walking through the hallways, everyone's like, 'Hey! Miss Ray! Miss Ray!'" said Keni.

"She was constantly doing new projects to make sure that the school felt like a safe space for every kid."

Her mom, Jimmie, followed Morgan west, and watched her welcome a daughter.

"I love being a grandmother," said Jimmie.



Morgan Ray with her daughter Nooner Family

"She really just, like, took that hard shell off and made her just think about how she wanted to create the best life for her," said Keni. "It was lovely to see them both thriving and living their best lives."

After spending the night with Grandma in Colorado Springs, Morgan strapped her daughter into her car seat the morning of Oct. 28 and headed home.

But she never arrived.

"They told me and my husband that Morgan had passed," said Jimmie, fighting back tears.

Lone Tree police investigated what led up to the crash.

"My granddaughter, the car rolled over twice. She didn't have a scratch on her," said Jimmie.

"It's very difficult to think about her watching her mom die in front of her," said Keni.

Morgan's school is grappling with her sudden loss. Morgan's family shared a video of messages written by students including "We miss you Miss Ray" and "Rest in peace Miss Ray."

Morgan's daughter is now growing up without a mother.

"A couple days in, she was like, 'I miss my mom.' And I was like, 'I miss her too,'" said Keni.

Jimmie is determined to give her granddaughter the best life possible. A friend has started an online fundraiser for Morgan's funeral arrangements and her daughter's care.

"She's very smart. I want her to have the best childhood, and I'm going to do everything I can do to make that happen," said Jimmie.

Even as she grieves her own baby.

"No matter where my daughter is, she is with me," said Jimmie.

"I think she's still here and around us. She's probably looking at us right now," said Keni.