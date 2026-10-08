Sheriff's office in Northern Colorado shares video of fire whirl during recent grass fire

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office captured a surprising video on Monday: a fire whirl in northeastern Colorado.

According to the sheriff's office, a grass fire broke out in an area along Highway 71 between County Roads H and I in Morgan County. While first responders were working to put out the flames, windy conditions created a unique and dangerous phenomenon.

A fire whirl formed along Highway 71 in Morgan County, Colorado on Oct. 5, 2026. Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Also known as "firenado," "fire tornadoes," or "pyrogenetic tornadoes," the U.S. Forest Service describes fire whirls as a "spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame. Fire whirls range in size from less than one foot to more than 500 feet in diameter."

Fire whirls are similar to dust devils, water spouts and tornadoes. The USFS says they can create dangerous conditions for firefighters by increasing a fire's intensity, spotting, erratic changes in spread rate and direction, and wind damage.

A thin fire tornado, or fire whirl, forms during a run up a ridge as the Bridge fire explodes in size from 2,995 acres to 46,727 acres in a single day, near Glendora, California. Sept. 10, 2024 David McNew / Getty Images

Although small to medium fire whirls are known to form during wildland fires, the Forest Service says they can become large and destructive, like the ones that formed in the 2002 Missionary Ridge Fire in Colorado.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said its recent video is an example of how quickly fire conditions can change: