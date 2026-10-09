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More than 950,000 travelers expected through Denver International Airport for fall break

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Brian Sherrod

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Hundreds of thousands of students are expected to travel over their fall break. Denver International Airport says it's expecting 965,000 travelers between Oct 8 to Oct 19. Airport staff say that they are expecting an average of 90,000 passengers daily.

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It is recommended to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight. Airport staff say to expect peak times between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The busiest days are Thursdays, Fridays and Mondays. 

When traveling to the airport, make sure you are updated with your gate location and potential flight changes. 

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Traveler Hector Flores says he cannot wait to get to California with his sister and friends for his fall break. 

"I can't wait to get to Los Angeles and go to Universal Studios," Flores said. "It has been a long week."

Airport staff reminds travelers the parking garages fill up very quickly so you will want to arrive earlier. We are also reminding you that Pena Boulevard can get very busy on the way to the airport so there is another reason to leave earlier. 

If you need to check for TSA wait times and garage availability, you can click here.

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