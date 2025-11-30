Watch CBS News
Another round of snow for Colorado Sunday, with more arriving Wednesday

We end November with not one, but two rounds of snow. While the metro area didn't see much snow Friday night into Saturday morning, it was still our first measurable snow with Denver measuring two-tenths of an inch. 

Another round of snow is making its way into Colorado early Sunday morning, and the mountains will see snow throughout the day. Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the western half of the state. Four to ten inches is possible. Light snow could make its way down to the Denver metro area Sunday afternoon, with a better chance to see some flurries late Sunday night. Accumulation will be light, mostly under one inch. 

The snow will end from north to south overnight Sunday.

The Monday morning commute, however, could still be tricky as the roads may be wet and icy from the overnight snow. Temperatures on Monday will also be cold, starting in the teens and only climbing into the upper 30s, low 40s for the metro area. 

Your First Alert weather team is tracking another round of snow on Wednesday that could bring some decent -- being more than an inch -- of snow to the Front Range. 

