More affordable housing comes to Commerce City, Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Officials attended a groundbreaking for a new affordable housing complex in Commerce City on Monday. The South Platte Crossing Apartments is located at 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and will feature 60 units.

The South Platte Crossing Apartments is located at 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and will feature 60 units. CBS

The development will feature studio, one, two and three bedroom units in a four-story building. The apartments will be available to those making 30% to 80% of area median income. 

It's also the first new development to be in close proximity to RTD's N Line at the 72nd Avenue Station. 

An artist's rendering of the South Platte Crossing Apartments located at 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Commerce City. CBS

The complex should be completed early next year. 

