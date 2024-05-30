Montbello teens to host their final "March for Peace" run/walk this weekend in Denver

Four years ago, two Montbello teens Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee embarked on a mission to create a positive change in their neighborhood.

As a result, the two teens created the event March for Peace. The event features a 5k run and walk, a memorial garden remembering loved ones lost to violence, free meals, a carnival and a pop-up shop for new vendors to promote their businesses.

The two Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club members began planning in fall 2020 in hopes of expressing themselves and their love for their community through this event.

The event has had a major impact in the community and even former Broncos safety and now free agent Justin Simmons played a huge role in influencing and helping the teens roll out their vision.

As all good things must come to an end, the girls are looking to host their final March for Peace 5k run/walk on Saturday, June 1 as they prepare to embark on a new journey, college.

"This year is going to be the last year that me and Ray Ray are going to be doing the March for Peace because we are going into the new stages of our lives, we're both going to be going to CSU," said Ellerbee.

When Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee began the event four years ago they were in high school, but that part of their life is now over.

"When we started the March for Peace we were 14 and 15, and to have such an impact in people's lives is just so important to us and the community," said West.

This may be the last time the teens host this event, but the impact will forever be felt. The community of Montbello has been plagued by violence and often the youth tend to feel insignificant and voiceless. This is why creating an event to influence positivity has been a big accomplishment for the teens.

RISE is a national nonprofit coalition of major U.S. sports leagues and networks that look to use sports to eliminate racism and strive in social justice. The organization teamed up with the NFL's Denver Broncos and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver to create an in-person leadership program. Through the program, Denver youth were able to build on leadership skills that will help them in the future.

The program included workshops that gave participants an insight into diversity and inclusion while inspiring them to think about how they can be champions of change to improve race relations and diminish racial discrimination and social injustices.

Both Nashara Ellerbee and Naja'Ray West participated in the past Denver Broncos and RISE youth leadership sessions. The duo became peer leaders during the Broncos and RISE Leadership program and received national recognition through the 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of America National Award for Community Service, recognizing their March for Peace event.

"For me, it taught me the voice I had, I know a lot of times our old director would tell us 'You guys are exceptional youth!' and just instilled that in us," said Ellerbee, "We were always stepping up to the plate when other people weren't."

For West, she believes the community of Montbello has so much more to offer than what has been shown in the media. She wants their legacy to continue and influence other teens to follow in their footsteps.

"There is so much more than the negative that happens and that's the whole reason behind the event," said West.

Through their 5k run/walk they have been able to prove that. An event that was created to promote social justice, honor loved ones lost to violence and bring together the Montbello community. Teaching others that regardless of the circumstances at hand, they have a chance at success.

"We just want to raise awareness that there is exceptional youth in the Montbello community and I know lots of times we get overlooked because of all the violence in the Montbello community, but here at the Boys and Girls Club we are setting all the youth up for success," said Ellerbee "And putting them in a position to lead, not only at the Boys and Girls Club, but in their schools and day to day life."

The March for Peace event will be held at the Broncos Boys and Girls Club on 4397 Crown Blvd, Denver, CO 80239 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1.

There will be free meals, a carnival, a pop-up shop of local vendors promoting their business and mental health sessions.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. an hour before the event starts at 10 a.m.