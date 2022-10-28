Denver Halloween tradition returns: Puppeteer's "Monster Mash Bash" entertains Harvey Park neighborhood

A 20+ year Halloween tradition returned to the Harvey Park neighborhood earlier this month, but it's not your traditional haunted house.

The "Monster Mash Bash" is a free puppet show with a spooky twist. The puppeteer behind the beasts is Coloradan Johnny Sandoval.

"I wanted a haunted house of my own all year around," said Sandoval. "I started doing this when I bought this house a little over 22 years ago."

Johnny Sandoval shows off one of his spooky characters. CBS

"Some are from the movies. Like a few years ago when the pirates were famous I made a lot of pirates. And then when Michael Jackson died, I decided to put him out here," said Sandoval.

When you stop by the Monster Mash Bash, you can expect a show from both the puppets and crowds that come to watch.

"I did it for the kids to begin with. I didn't expect the grown-ups to like it, but they had to bring the kids anyway."

The "Monster Mash Bash" h is located at the corner of West Florida Avenue and South Newton Street in Denver. It will host its last show of this year Halloween evening, but you can catch it Friday night and Saturday night from dark until 10 p.m.