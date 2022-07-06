Watch CBS News
Weather

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

More Heavy Rain With Monsoon Storms
More Heavy Rain With Monsoon Storms 03:07

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through.

Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time the heaviest rain looks to be around Denver and the eastern plains. Some storms will have the chance to turn severe in eastern Colorado as well. Temperatures cool off a bit for the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The Denver area drops to the upper 80s with the plains around 90s. A nice break from the heat.

We heat up again quickly as high pressure digs back in on Friday. This will also dry us out and cut off the monsoon flow for a few days.

Lauren Whitney

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).

First published on July 5, 2022 / 6:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.