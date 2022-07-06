Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through.

Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time the heaviest rain looks to be around Denver and the eastern plains. Some storms will have the chance to turn severe in eastern Colorado as well. Temperatures cool off a bit for the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The Denver area drops to the upper 80s with the plains around 90s. A nice break from the heat.

We heat up again quickly as high pressure digs back in on Friday. This will also dry us out and cut off the monsoon flow for a few days.