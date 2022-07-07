Money transfer store at center of fentanyl investigation

It is in an unassuming Aurora apartment complex near Evans and Chambers where a massive stash of drugs was discovered. A total of 170,000 fentanyl pills, that's more than 36,000 pounds, of the potentially deadly drug was seized.

CBS

It is one of the largest seizures ever in Colorado. Investigators say it was in the apartment and vehicle of Francisco Geovanni Ramirez-Gomez. Guns and large quantities of other drugs including heroin and cocaine were also confiscated.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown was asked by CBS4's Rick Sallinger, "Did this interdiction save lives?"

He quickly responded, "One hundred percent, you know we are thinking that four in 10 pills carries a lethal dose and we are looking at 200,000 pills."

The investigation began with a tip from Wyoming that led to a money remittance store near 66th and Federal. From there a confidential source was taken to a trailer where fentanyl and heroin were sold.

DEA

The drugs were contained in a Lays potato chip bag in balloons. The investigation then moved forward with agents able to obtain wiretaps on phones of those believed involved in a drug trafficking organization.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser explained, "What we want to do is we want to create some type of impediment, some kind of hindrance to getting these drugs into the Denver area."

Also arrested was Mercy Rosario-Mejia. Court documents claim she was involved in a money-laundering operation being run out of this store.

CBS

The drugs confiscated were said to be ready for distribution. Those named in the grand jury indictment face multiple charges including violations of the Colorado Organized Control Act, and engaging in a pattern of racketeering.