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Monday heat surge will push highs to dangerously hot levels

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera

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Summer sizzle will be taking over the start of the week with temperatures across many areas soaring into the 90s and 100s! Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the extreme and in some cases dangerous heat expected.

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There is a Heat Advisory in place for many northern urban areas along I-25 stretching from Denver up into Fort Collins for the possibility of high temperature soaring up between 95 and 100 degrees by Monday afternoon. The advisory runs from 10am through 9pm. Denver's record high Monday is 100 and the forecast high is 99 degrees.

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There area also Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings for parts of western Colorado on Monday. Some areas may see 103 to 106 degrees to kick off the week.

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High temperatures in the high country will be warm as well with some top temps in the 80s to low 90s in several mountain communities.

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