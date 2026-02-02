Section of Monaco Parkway in Denver closed for 3 days during bridge installation

Drivers should prepare themselves to make detours this week as they travel around Cherry Creek Parkway in Denver.

The Monaco Parkway bridge will be closed for about three days as the city installs new girders as part of their bridge replacement project. Monaco Parkway will be closed in both directions between Florida Avenue and Mississippi Avenue from Monday, Feb. 2 to Wednesday, Feb. 4. Crews will be on scene from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Monaco Parkway bridge will be closed for about three days as the city installs new girders CBS

Crews are working on the bridge replacement and rehabilitation project over Cherry Creek. This is part of a project that started in Oct 2024. This project will remove the current 60-year-old bridge over Cherry Creek and replace it with a new bridge structure. This is phase two of the project.

City of Denver

During this time, there will be closures and detours in place. This includes:

Southbound Mississippi Avenue traffic will go east on Leetsdale Drive to Quebec Street, then turn south and continue to Evans Avenue then turn west to rejoin southbound Monaco Parkway.

Northbound Mississippi Avenue traffic will go east on Evans Avenue to Quebec Street, then turn north and continue to Leetsdale Drive, then turn west to rejoin northbound Monaco Parkway.

Local driveways along Monaco Parkway will remain accessible during the closures. Right turn access from N. Cherry Creek Drive, east of Monaco Parkway, onto northbound Monaco Parkway will remain open during the closures.

There will be no Monaco Parkway access to/from S. Cherry Creek Drive during the closures; access to/from the Cook Park Recreation Center will be maintained on S. Cherry Creek Drive via Quebec Street only.

The crosswalks on the north and south sides of the bridge across Monaco Parkway are closed. Use signalized intersections north (Mississippi Avenue) and south (Florida Avenue) to safely cross Monaco Parkway.

Cherry Creek Trail under Monaco Parkway is reopened. Trail users may experience intermittent flagging on the trail below the bridge to support overhead work.

City of Denver

The trail connection on the east side of Monaco Parkway and the trail along North Cherry Creek Drive have been closed to support the next phase of construction through the summer. Various trail impacts are expected through the project's duration in summer 2026.

New detour for Cherry Creek Trail to/from east side of Monaco Parkway - Trail users will be detoured under the bridge to the western side and will cross Monaco Parkway using the crosswalk at the signalized intersection, Florida Avenue, to access the eastern side.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is investing nearly $13 million in this bridge replacement project. The funding was approved by voters as part of the Elevate Denver Bond.