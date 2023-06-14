Watch CBS News
1 rushed to hospital in mobile home fire in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Adams County on Wednesday morning. Crews with Adams County Fire rushed to the fire in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard about 10:15 a.m.

mobile-home-fire-adams-county.jpg
Adams County Fire

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the mobile home which was unoccupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. 

adams-county-mobile-fire.jpg
Adams County Fire

One person was transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:53 AM

