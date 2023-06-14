1 rushed to hospital in mobile home fire in Adams County

One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Adams County on Wednesday morning. Crews with Adams County Fire rushed to the fire in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard about 10:15 a.m.

Adams County Fire

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the mobile home which was unoccupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Adams County Fire

One person was transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated.