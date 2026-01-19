Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff in Colorado says Flock cameras helped with arrest after road rage shooting

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The Douglas County Sheriff says Flock cameras were critical to investigators when they made an arrest after a shooting in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

The sheriff says the situation started out as road rage incident on Friday. The suspect allegedly cut the victim off near the intersection of at Quebec Street and Wildcat Ridge and then fired shots. Two shots hit the vehicle the victim was driving.

mitchell-weber.jpg
Mitchell Weber Douglas County

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Weber and was arrested Saturday morning on charges of attempted first degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Investigators used plate information from the victim to then use Flock cameras to identify the suspect's vehicle.

douglas-county.jpg
Video from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of Mitchell Weber on Saturday. Douglas County

 "This case was resolved so quickly because of the dedication of the men and women of this organization utilizing technology," Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a prepared statement.

The sheriff said they're seeing more road rage cases, and he's reminding people to remain calm in those situations. He says to go to a safe area and call 911 if you are a victim.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue