Sheriff in Colorado says Flock cameras helped with arrest after road rage shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff says Flock cameras were critical to investigators when they made an arrest after a shooting in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

The sheriff says the situation started out as road rage incident on Friday. The suspect allegedly cut the victim off near the intersection of at Quebec Street and Wildcat Ridge and then fired shots. Two shots hit the vehicle the victim was driving.

Mitchell Weber Douglas County

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Weber and was arrested Saturday morning on charges of attempted first degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Investigators used plate information from the victim to then use Flock cameras to identify the suspect's vehicle.

Video from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of Mitchell Weber on Saturday. Douglas County

"This case was resolved so quickly because of the dedication of the men and women of this organization utilizing technology," Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a prepared statement.

The sheriff said they're seeing more road rage cases, and he's reminding people to remain calm in those situations. He says to go to a safe area and call 911 if you are a victim.