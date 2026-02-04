Over 600 people in Colorado have been missing for over a year. Families gathered to honor them and pray.

Families of missing Coloradans gathered at the State Capitol to honor loved ones who have vanished and to urge continued action on cases, which can sometimes stretch on for years.

The gathering marked Missing Persons Day in Colorado, an annual event to bring attention to the 676 people who have been missing in the state for at least a year. That's up considerably from 524 people who were reported missing in the state in 2019. Advocates say the day is meant not only to remember those who are missing but also to support families, raise public awareness, and advance investigations through investigative tools like DNA collection.

Dozens of family members of missing people, including Laura Saxton, gathered at the steps of the Capitol to honor their missing loved ones.

"This is one day out of the year which can feel very long and lonely, where you don't feel quite so lonely, where you feel supported, you know you're not alone, and you feel a lot of love, and you feel the commitment of law enforcement," Saxton said.

Representatives from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation attended the event to collect DNA samples that could assist in missing persons cases.

CBI Director Armando Saldate acknowledged the missing people, as well as "the commitment of law enforcement to utilizing every available resource and emerging technology in their investigations remains steadfast."

"We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families, recognizing that our work must always center on providing the support and answers they desperately seek while navigating the profound absence of a loved one," Saldate said.

Family members and friends were asked to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Person Day Memoriam page created in their honor.

Colorado Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado State Senators Jessie Danielson and Marc Catlin, along with House Representatives Cecelia Espenoza and Dusty Johnson.

The event also included the reading of a resolution on the Senate floor and a prayer vigil.