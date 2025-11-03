Remains found in September confirmed to be those of Colorado woman missing since 2018

Human remains discovered in Lochbuie in September have been identified as those of a Colorado woman who'd been missing since 2018, according to Lochbuie police and the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Terri Ackerman was reported missing by her husband in August 2018 after he returned to their Lochbuie home and her belongings were there, but she wasn't. She was 56 at the time she was reported missing. Lochbuie Police Chief Tracey McCoy said the remains were discovered on Sept. 10 at her and her husband's home at 130 Poplar Street.

"Following her disappearance in 2018, extensive searches were conducted in and around the Lochbuie area with the assistance of multiple agencies, RAMPART Search and Rescue, cadaver dogs, and drone operations," McCoy said in a statement on Monday. "Despite numerous interviews and investigative leads, limited information was developed at the time."

An undated handout photo from Lochbuie police shows Terri Ackerman, who was reported missing in 2018 by her husband. Lochbuie Police Department

According to a missing person report, Ackerman's husband, Delbert Ackerman, Terri was still in bed when he left the house on that morning in 2018.

He told police that when he returned home around 2 p.m., she wasn't there, but her purse, cigarettes, cell phone, car, and keys, were still inside their home.

A search at the time included members of multiple law enforcement agencies, Rampart Search and Rescue, dogs, and drones.

Her family members reported that she was upset the night before her disappearance and had expressed concerns about babysitting her grandchildren. Terri suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, according to the report, and she was prescribed medication for those.

Lochbuie is about 30 miles northeast of Denver in Adams and Weld counties. Terri's remains were found just north of the county line, in a neighborhood northwest of Interstate 76 and East 168th Avenue.

McCoy said the case remains under investigation and no other information would be released on Monday.

"The Lochbuie Police Department continues to actively investigate this case and is urging anyone with information regarding the disappearance and death of Terri Ackerman to come forward," he said. "Our department remains committed to seeking justice for Terri and her family."