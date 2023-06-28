Missing Indigenous Alert: 14-year-old Jordan Tafoya last seen in Denver 9 days ago

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released a Missing Indigenous Alert for Jordan Tafoya. The 14-year-old was last seen in Denver on June 19.

She is described as an Indigenous female, 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Tafoya Denver Police

She is a member of the Northern Apache Tribe.

Anyone with any additional information on the whereabouts of Tafoya is urged to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-3200.