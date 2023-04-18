Loved ones hold out hope for 3 American sailors missing for nearly two weeks

Search continues for 3 missing American sailors Search continues for 3 missing American sailors 01:33

The Mexican Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are continuing their search for three Americans who haven't been seen in almost two weeks after setting sail from Mexico.

Loved ones of Kerry and Frank O'Brien and their friend, William Gross, are desperate to hear from the three missing sailors.

Ellen Argall told CBS News that her daughter and son-in-law have sailed together for nearly 20 years and are both licensed boat captains. They asked Gross, who has 50 years of experience, to journey with them.

"It's agony, pure agony," Argall said. "I've been trying to hold myself together."

It's been nearly two weeks since the Americans left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4. Their last known communication came that same day, when they made calls requesting a stop in Cabo San Lucas for food and fuel. The trio was supposed to reach Cabo on April 6 and continue on to San Diego, but they never arrived.

"It's a long trip for even in good conditions," a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

There were reports of rough seas and high winds on the day the three set sail, which may have been a factor. The couple's 44-foot sailboat, "Ocean Bound," also had older navigational equipment.

The search area is some 2,500 square miles. The Mexican Navy told CBS News that two patrol boats, two surveillance boats and a King Air plane are participating in the search.

Still, O'Brien's mother is hopeful.

"She's a survivor and she's physically strong," Argall said. "If anybody can survive this, they can."