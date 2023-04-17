Watch CBS News

Search continues for 3 missing American sailors

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors who haven't been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks. Elise Preston spoke with the mother of one of the sailors, who still holds out hope they'll be found.
