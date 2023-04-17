SpaceX Launch Scrubbed
Debt Ceiling Bill
Florida Abortion Ban
Your Taxes
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Charges filed against homeowner in shooting of Black teen
Ohio officers won't face state charges in fatal shooting of Jayland Walker
Poll: Large majority want to see debt ceiling raised to avoid default
Poll: Most say congressional GOP should let Trump probes run their course
Ron DeSantis unveils legislative move targeting Disney
"Beef" star David Choe faces criticism over resurfaced sexual assault claims
U.S. arrests 2 over alleged secret Chinese police outpost in New York
Democrats face uphill battle in replacing Feinstein on Judiciary Committee
Who's who in the Dominion v. Fox News defamation trial
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Search continues for 3 missing American sailors
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors who haven't been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks. Elise Preston spoke with the mother of one of the sailors, who still holds out hope they'll be found.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On