Eye on America
CBS News' in-depth reporting on issues facing Americans today
Latest
-
Do more ICE arrests keep communities safe?
A federal program called 287(g) deputizes local law enforcement to act as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Some deputies argue that the program keeps communities safe, but critics argue illegal immigrants are less likely to call the police to report a crime. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud hears from those different perspectives.
-
Eye on America: Feds enlist local law enforcement in immigration crackdown
The federal 287(g) program allows local law enforcement to serve as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Just north of Atlanta, Gwinnett County accounted for 20 percent of all 287(g) encounters last year. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud finds out how the program is working.
-
Feds enlist local law enforcement for ICE's immigration crackdown
Nationwide, 78 local law enforcement agencies in 20 states participate in the program, through which ICE deported nearly 6,000 illegal immigrants last year
-
Former deputy sheriff now conducts active shooter training: "As America we need to wake up"
Former deputy sheriff Eric Frost now runs a company that conducts active shooter training, including for teachers. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz talks to him about why it's important for preschools to be prepared.
-
Arizona teacher on active shooter drills: "It gets to you"
Across the country, teachers are being asked to participate in active shooter drills, designed to keep their students safe. But one educator in Arizona says even though she knows it's a drill, it can still be scary. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz gets a teacher's perspective.
-
Active shooter drills for preschool teachers a new normal for schools
More and more schools are requiring teachers to get special training to protect their students -- and it can be shockingly realistic
-
"Eye on America" comes back to "CBS Evening News"
The series, which first aired in 1991, will focus on long-form reporting covering a variety of important topics
Latest From "60 Minutes"
-
Kabul under siege while America's longest war rages on
-
Feeding Puerto Rico
-
"The Greek Freak"
-
Soldiers dispute "friendly fire" report
-
Raising rhino like cattle
-
How did Google get so big?
-
The Theranos deception
-
Mario Batali and The Spotted Pig
-
A rare look at Pope Francis
-
The medical device that has 100,000 women suing
Popular On CBS News
Latest From CBS News
-
Larry Kudlow holds briefing on G7 conference
-
"The U.S. sizzled": May smashes U.S. temperature records
-
Giuliani says Kim Jong Un begged for summit "on his hands and knees"
-
KFC cooking up veggie version of its fried chicken
-
Trump commutes Alice Marie Johnson's sentence
-
100 firefighters battle blaze at luxury hotel in London