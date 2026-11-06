Mile High Holiday Mart features fun, trendy gift ideas

Holiday shoppers in Denver love the Mile High Holiday Mart put on by the Junior League of Denver. It's one stop shopping where shoppers can check off some gifts from their holiday shopping list, support small businesses, and help a good cause.

"We have 109 merchants. Out of those 109 merchants, we have 103 that are Colorado specific, 87 women owned vendors, 48 new merchants this year," said Brenda Garcia, President of Junior League of Denver.

Mile High Holiday Mart (credit Junior League of Denver)

Vendors will have a wide variety of items for sale including home décor, apparel, specialty food items, jewelry, pet items, and much more. Mile High Holiday Mart is known for having that new trendy item that you didn't know you needed.

The price of regular admission to the Holiday Mart is $10. Tickets are on sale either online or at the door. Ticket sales go to fund the work of the Junior League of Denver, which is a women's leadership organization dedicated to creating meaningful change in the community through volunteering, collaboration, and training.

"Everything we do goes back into the community or community granting, our signature programs like Read to Kids," Garcia explained.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Mile High Holiday Mart

The 47th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart is Friday, November 6 – Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver Campus.