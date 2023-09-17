Mild mannered stretch locks in thru the end of the week

Happy Sunday! The next big thing we are watching is what we call a high amplitude ridge. High pressure over the Rockies shoots all the way up into Canada. This will give us a mild mannered stretch of weather thru most of next week.

We start with a sun-filled Sunday with just a few afternoon clouds. This should warm temperatures around the Denver metro area into the 80s to wrap up the weekend.

Statewide highs will be mild as well with 70s and 80s at the lower elevations and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

The Bronco/Commander game will be in the warmth and sunshine with a few clouds in the second half. Temperatures will be in the low 80s during the game.

There will be a bit of moisture bubbling up from down south under the ridge for Monday. As a result, there may be a few isolated afternoon T-storms in the mountains and Front Range Foothills. Very little rain is expected from these small systems.

The 80s will hold thru Friday for the Denver metro area with just a small chance for a few weak t-storms on a few afternoons.