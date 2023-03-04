Mild and breezy start to the weekend

It will be a mild and dry start to the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s throughout the front range. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Denver's seasonal high temperature is 51 degrees. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 30 miles per hour in the metro area.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with daytime high temperatures in the mid 50s, but it will also be windy with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the metro area.

Late tonight through Sunday snow will will return to the mountains. The snow mixed with the windy conditions we could cause difficult travel conditions especially in the northern mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Monday morning. We could see 8 to 14 inches of snow through Steamboat and the Park Range and 5 to 10 inches of snow through the Flat Tops and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The warm, dry and windy weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning for southeast Colorado on Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch is in place on Sunday. This includes the Denver metro area. We could see winds out the west 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

A High Wind Watch is also in place on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 75 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to the first full week of March temperatures will be on the cold side.

