Middle school student in southwestern Colorado faces felony charges after alleged threat

A Delta Middle School student has been arrested, accused of making threats over social media, according to the Delta Police Department. Investigators said the Delta police school resource officer was dispatched to Delta Middle School about 9:12 a.m. on Nov. 7 for a reported threat of violence.

Investigators said the threats were being made against 27 students at the school. The juvenile suspect allegedly used the social media platform Discord to disseminate a list of students who would be harmed by the use of a firearm while at school.

On Nov. 9, investigators said they discovered additional threats made via email two days later on Nov. 9.

Delta Police Department investigators said that, working with the Delta County School District, they were able to identify a juvenile student at Delta Middle School as the person responsible for the threats. Police said the student is facing several criminal charges, including multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.

Investigators said that the student has been removed from the Delta County School District with the recommendation of expulsion.

The police department and school district released this statement, which reads in part, The Delta Police Department and the Delta County School District take these matters very seriously. We will always thoroughly investigate reports such as these and follow through with the appropriate legal action.