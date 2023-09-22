Colorado man Michael Powers goes missing, car found in Big Thompson Canyon

Deputies in Larimer County are leading a search in a backcountry area for a Greeley man. Michael Powers, 64, was first reported missing on Tuesday in the area around his Weld County home and deputies say he may have been in a state of distress.

Two days later his vehicle was located in the foothills in Larimer County and there was no sign of Powers. That was at the Dunraven Trailhead in Big Thompson Canyon.

After a pause on Thursday in the evening, the search was scheduled to start up again on Friday morning. There are numerous trails near where the vehicle was found.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Powers that might help in the search is asked to contact Justin Atwood, an investigator with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, at 970-498-5143.