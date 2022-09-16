Watch CBS News
Michael Jordan jersey worn during 1998 NBA finals sold for record $10.1 million at auction

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Michael Jordan jersey has sold for a record $10.1 million at auction.

The "Last Dance" jersey was the one he wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals.

It was the centerpiece of Sotheby's "Invictus" sports auction.

Originally, it had been expected to go for as much as $5 million, but the final bid was more than double that.

The sale sets a record for a basketball jersey sold at auction.

