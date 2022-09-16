Michael Jordan jersey worn during 1998 NBA finals sold for record $10.1 million at auction
NEW YORK -- A Michael Jordan jersey has sold for a record $10.1 million at auction.
The "Last Dance" jersey was the one he wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals.
It was the centerpiece of Sotheby's "Invictus" sports auction.
Originally, it had been expected to go for as much as $5 million, but the final bid was more than double that.
The sale sets a record for a basketball jersey sold at auction.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.