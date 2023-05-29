Colorado Bureau of Investigation warns 4 missing Texas children may be in Colorado Springs

CBI warns 4 missing Texas children may be in Colorado Springs

Four missing children out of Texas who are believed to be with a 42-year-old woman may be in the Colorado Springs area, according to an endangered missing alert sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday morning. An Amber Alert was issued out of El Paso over the weekend as part of the case before the investigation unearthed the possibility that there might be a Colorado tie to the case.

Those missing are 4-year-old Michael Carmony, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams and 16-year-old Aidan Williams.

Michael is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and black eyes.

Audrit is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and an unknown eye color.

Isabella is 5 feet 4 inches talls and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Aidan is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Officials say his hair and eye color are unknown, and a photo was not made available.

The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in Texas around 6 p.m. Friday, and are believed to be with 42-year-old suspect Jennifer Carmony.

Carmony is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said she may be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150 that could be spray-painted black, with Texas plate BE88718.

So far it's not clear why investigators thinnk Carmony and the children may be in Colorado.

Anyone with information on these individuals' whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.