AMBER Alert issued for 4 children out of El Paso, believed to be with 42-year-old woman
EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for four missing children out of El Paso.
Those missing are 4-year-old Michael Carmony, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams and 16-year-old Aidan Williams.
Michael is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and black eyes.
Audrit is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and an unknown eye color.
Isabella is 5 feet 4 inches talls and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Aidan is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Officials say his hair and eye color are unknown, and a photo was not made available.
The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean around 6 p.m. Friday, and are believed to be with 42-year-old suspect Jennifer Carmony.
Carmony is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said she may be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150 that could be spray-painted black, with Texas plate BE88718.
Anyone with information on these individuals' whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.
