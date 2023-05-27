AMBER Alert issued for 4 children out of El Paso, believed to be with 42-year-old woman

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for four missing children out of El Paso.

Those missing are 4-year-old Michael Carmony, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams and 16-year-old Aidan Williams.

Michael is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and black eyes.

Four-year-old Michael Carmony is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and black eyes. Texas Department of Public Safety

Audrit is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and an unknown eye color.

Audrit Williams, 12, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Texas Department of Public Safety

Isabella is 5 feet 4 inches talls and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Isabella, 14, is 5 feet 4 inches talls and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Texas Department of Public Safety

Aidan is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Officials say his hair and eye color are unknown, and a photo was not made available.

The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean around 6 p.m. Friday, and are believed to be with 42-year-old suspect Jennifer Carmony.

Suspect Jennifer Carmony, 42. Police ask anyone with information to call 915-212-4040. Texas Department of Public Safety

Carmony is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said she may be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150 that could be spray-painted black, with Texas plate BE88718.

Anyone with information on these individuals' whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.