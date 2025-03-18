Sen. Michael Bennet holds town hall in Greeley as Northern Coloradans call for more conversations with congressional officials

On Tuesday night Sen. Michael Bennet hosted a town hall at the University of Northern Colorado, bringing in hundreds of people for the 90-minute question-and-answer session. The event, one of three the Democrat has planned for this week, comes as many residents have been calling on elected congressional officials to host more in-person conversations with constituents.

As Colorado's senior senator walked into the ballroom at UNC in Greeley, nearly everyone in attendance stood to their feet to cheer him. Nearly all clapped, some cheered as he waved to the crowd. And during the town hall Bennet was only scrutinized one time by an attendee who questioned his votes in favor of some Trump administration appointees.

CBS News Colorado inquired how invites to the town hall were dispersed. A staff person for Bennet said they sent out invites to those who subscribe to Bennet's newsletter and social media channels.

However, most of the questions were centered around the Trump administration's actions in the first months of President Trump's second term in the White House. Some inquired about immigration issues while others raised concerns about mental health resources, DEI changes to federal agencies and the future of education.

Bennet also spent time talking about misinformation and disinformation, saying he feared how social media has impacted how and what people consume as factual information. Bennet spent several minutes talking about the need for independent and factual journalism. However, the first question Bennet received was from a constituent concerned about the future of Medicaid and Medicare. Bennet said that topic is the question he receives the most from the public.

"People are so worried about the cuts to Medicaid, because the people who are on Medicaid, they rely on Medicaid to go see a doctor," Bennet said. "Or, in the case of senior citizen, to be able to live in a senior care facility. And, if it is cut, there is nowhere else for the children who are on Medicaid to get health care facilities. There is nowhere for these seniors to live out their days. I think the administration should not cut Medicaid, that would be a terrible mistake."

"I would like (Bennet) to address Social Security and the safety of our Social Security plan. And the help for people who really need it," said Kathleen Worthington, a 21-year resident of Northern Colorado and self-described supporter of Bennet.

CBS News Colorado has received many messages from viewers questioning why more congressional officials are not hosting town halls for in-person conversations. Several elected officials have hosted town halls since the start of the year, both Republicans and Democrats.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, told CBS News Colorado he has hosted more than 40 roundtable discussions since taking office in January. He said his office staff has hosted more than 300 roundtable discussions since he took office, adding to those which he has done himself.

When asked if he would do an in-person town hall in Colorado, Evans said he is willing to conduct conversations with constituents who are willing to have civil dialogue.

Several town halls across the country have been disrupted by protestors and agitators, making conversations difficult to have at times.

"We will always have a conversation with anyone who is willing to have a dialogue. That is really the big question around the town hall space. We have seen a lot of political noise that is taking over the narrative there," Evans said. "So, we want to make sure we have those forums to elevate the actual dialogue for folks who have questions. And, we are wanting to find honest answers and have that critical back and forth and not have that get lost in the political noise."

Bennet said he has seen how voters are wanting to have more time to discuss topics with their elected leaders.

"There are a lot of people who want to have a conversation about what is going on in the country," Bennet said. "It is a reminder that we live in a democracy, and nobody can ever disempower the American people."

CBS News Colorado requested an interview with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, for this report. A spokesperson for Boebert said the congresswoman was unavailable for interview at the time.