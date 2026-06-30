Michael Allen projected to win Republican nomination in Colorado attorney general's race

Michael Allen is the projected winner of the Republican primary in the Colorado attorney general's race.

With 70% of the votes counted, Allen had 60.7% of the vote while David Willson had 39.3%.

Allen has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years. He is currently the district attorney for Colorado's Fourth Judicial District, which includes the Colorado Springs area.

In an appearance on KKTV, the CBS television station in Colorado Springs, he said if he is elected he would use the statewide grand jury or other means to go after "criminal networks operating across jurisdictional boundaries" in the state.

"We certainly see that with human trafficking. We see that with motor vehicle theft rings. We see that with retail theft," he said.

Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District Attorney RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to his website, Willson is a former U.S. Army attorney and cybersecurity professional. He represented former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in a recount lawsuit.

Colorado's current attorney general, Phil Weiser, is term-limited.

Four Democrats battled for the Democratic nomination for attorney general. Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the projected winner of that primary race.

The general election is on Nov. 3.