Jena Griswold projected to win race for the Democratic nomination for Colorado Attorney General

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the projected winner of the race for the Democratic nomination for Colorado Attorney General.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in October 2024 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Griswold was one of four Democratic candidates who campaigned for the state's top law enforcement job. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General Hetal Doshi, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty and consumer protection and workers' rights attorney David Seligman also ran. Griswold is term-limited out as Secretary of State.

With 64% of the votes counted, Griswold had 46.5% of the vote and all of the other candidates had 20% or less.

The Colorado attorney general oversees more than 700 attorneys and staff and manages legal manners spanning consumer protection, civil rights, criminal, water, constitutional and environmental law. Former Attorney General Ken Salazar says the AG is responsible for "upholding the rule of law and representing the people of Colorado in thousands of cases in all state and federal courts."

In early June, CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd moderated a forum hosted by Common Cause in which three of the candidates in the race participated. Watch an excerpt.

Two Republicans are in the running for their party's nomination in the attorney general's race: lawyer David Willson and Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.

The general election is on Nov. 3.