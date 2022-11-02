Mexican Cultural Center provides free cultural celebrations through the year

The Mexican Cultural Center partners with nonprofit organizations across the Denver Metro Area to provide free cultural celebrations for families.

In June, they partner with 15 arts organizations to celebrate Dia del Niño. Day of the children celebrates children through creative, artistic expressions.

Dia del Nino celebration in Denver. CBS

Dia de los Muertos is another important celebration in Mexican culture. The Mexican Cultural Center hosted several celebrations across Colorado on November 1st.

Dia de los Muertos celebration in Denver. Mexican Cultural Center

"Latin Beats is our signature program in partnership with the Colorado Symphony. We host a concert every year during Hispanic Heritage month. This year, our theme was Brazil. So we had a genre of Brazil with Samba dancers, and seven artistic guests on stage. This concert is free for the community," said Jesse Martinez, Executive Director of the Mexican Cultural Center.

On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, the Mexican Cultural Center will hold it's 30th Anniversary Gala.

"This year's honoree for our legacy honoree is Marcela de la Mar. And we're excited to host this event to really be our biggest fundraiser of the year, offering free programming for the community and families," Martinez said.

LINK: Tickets & Information for the Mexican Cultural Center's 30th Anniversary Gala

Marcela de la Mar is the board president of the Center and is also a notable community leader who is widely recognized as a creative collaborator and connector. The gala will be held at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus.