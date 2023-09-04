Gala uses fashion to bring attention to issue of homelessness in Denver

A nonprofit, KOSM Triggered Futures hosted a gala and unique fashion show event on Saturday night at Void Studios in Denver to raise funds for their bi-weekly event, Winning Wednesdays.

Which is an event that provides resources to those struggling mentally, are unhoused, or just need a safe space.

The event was named, Metamorphosis, a social movement for change and their mission for this event was to give people who have experienced trauma or homelessness, a way to express themselves through art.

The nonprofit believes that giving those models featured in this event an opportunity to share their story, it gives them an opportunity to see how their past traumas can serve as the armor that empowers them to break free from the chains that bind them.

Noelle Kristofferson, a model featured in the Metamorphosis Gala said this event made her feel important

"Those of us who have not had homes and been on the street and dealt with addiction and mental health illness have gone through a lot of trauma," said Kristofferson.

The models featured at this event all have a similar story.

"We feel forgotten a lot of the times by the people that come around us and see us because they think we are all broken and not worthwhile," said Kristofferson.

She was homeless up until five months ago when the organization Movement 5280, helped her find a home.

Now that she deals with a set of health issues and is just 27 years old and depends on her oxygen tank daily, an event like this helps her showcase how she's turned her trauma into armor.

"It's given me a sense of who I am as a person," said Kristofferson.

That's one of the goals of this event.

Natasha Bar Shalom and her team have been hosting "Winning Wednesdays" for the past two years an event that brings low-income individuals a plethora of resources, like clothes and food. She believes these events not only help build up this community but allow them to continue to support them.

"No matter what walk of life I am in, I find myself with the people in the streets," said Bar-Shalom, "There is this sense of genuine love and community support like no other and I just want to put a spotlight on that."

It is community efforts like these that help the unhoused and those dealing with trauma feel supported.

"Every human out there we have been taught to live in our boxes, our comfort zone, and every single one of us gets a sense of fear when outside of that environment, we have to support each other," added Bar-Shalom.

This nonprofit looks to continue that work- giving those who feel unseen a voice and hope.

More about the nonprofit KOSM TRIGGERED FUTURES: https://bit.ly/3R9BTQC