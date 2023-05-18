"Winning Wednesday" aims to give back to community members and homeless

"Winning Wednesday," is a community-based event, held every other week at Life-Line Colorado in Denver and hosted by Triggered Futures, a group dedicated to bringing low-income individuals a plethora of resources.

Community members and the homeless community have the chance to receive free food, massages, clothes, haircuts, toiletries, and acupuncture.

It's an event aimed to give people hope. For 14 months the organization has been doing this work.

Natasha BarShalom and her team spent Wednesday morning setting up for the event.

Erina Wells is one of the organizers for this event.

"This gives me an opportunity to not only be around my humans, but spread love to the community," Wells expressed.

Love this community needs. The event also provides those a chance to network and get connected for work opportunities.

A few years back, BarShalom struggled with homelessness and now she goes above and beyond for those in the same predicament today.

She also offers to pick up individuals around town at homeless shelters, so they can be able to attend the event.

"I know what it feels like, I was completely saturated in pain a couple years ago," BarShalom said.

She finds healing through giving back to people like, Desmond.

He also has been struggling since 2018, but every other Wednesday, he gives back by volunteering his time, while receiving a meal or two.

"This is a place where people are considered for who they are. I have a chance to be part of a union," Desmond added.

He's just one example of the many reasons the organization holds this event.

"I feel the need to give back and show appreciation. The people struggling the most are the people giving back love and support," BarShalom said.

Through sponsorships and donations, Triggered Futures is able to hold the event. The organization believes inner healing comes from helping out those in your community.

Winning Wednesday is held every other week at 1240 W Bayaud Ave.