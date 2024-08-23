Metallica nonprofit donates $50,000 to Front Range Community College in Colorado

Metallica Scholars is donating $50,000 to Front Range Community College in Colorado. It's the second year in a row that the legendary rock band's nonprofit has chosen the college to participate.

The money comes from Metallica's nonprofit philanthropic foundation All Within My Hands which invests in workforce programs at community colleges in the U.S.

Metallica Scholars Metallica.com

FRCC will use the money to enhance the student experience and career readiness in several of its career technical education programs, according to the college's blog. The college will use the money to award $40,000 in scholarships to 20 students in programs like automation and engineering technology, electronics engineering technology, optics technology, precision machining and welding.

"When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me," said James 'Papa Het' Hetfield, Metallica's lead vocalist and guitarist in a statement. "A collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills. Trade skills are vital to society, and what's even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills."

"Metallica's trust in selecting FRCC speaks volumes about our institution's commitment to advanced manufacturing education and workforce development," said acting FRCC President Rebecca Woulfe in a statement. "The Metallica Scholars Initiative helps FRCC support our students as they launch rewarding careers. It also helps the college connect area businesses with the highly skilled workers they need to thrive."