Mesa County sheriffs credited for rescuing 14 dogs from burning camper

A pair of Mesa County sheriffs are praised as heroes after rescuing over a dozen dogs from a burning camper.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. at the Denny's parking lot in Clifton after officers received a report of a camper on fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard sounds of whining coming from inside, which alerted the deputies there were dogs inside.

The deputies broke the glass and rescued the distressed pups from the camper, while supplying oxygen to four on the scene. The dogs were transported to a local emergency veterinarian for treatment.

One deputy had a burn to his hand along with minor scratches, but was evaluated and treated by a paramedics on the scene.