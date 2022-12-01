Watch CBS News
Local News

Mesa County sheriffs credited for rescuing 14 dogs from burning camper

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Mesa County Sheriff's deputies save dogs from burning camper
Mesa County Sheriff's deputies save dogs from burning camper 00:36

A pair of Mesa County sheriffs are praised as heroes after rescuing over a dozen dogs from a burning camper.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. at the Denny's parking lot in Clifton after officers received a report of a camper on fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard sounds of whining coming from inside, which alerted the deputies there were dogs inside.

The deputies broke the glass and rescued the distressed pups from the camper, while supplying oxygen to four on the scene. The dogs were transported to a local emergency veterinarian for treatment. 

One deputy had a burn to his hand along with minor scratches, but was evaluated and treated by a paramedics on the scene. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 2:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.