Authorities release identities of men killed in plane crash on Colorado mountainside

Officials have released the identities of four people killed in a plane crash in Colorado's high country on Friday.

The Epic Aircraft E1000 went down near the town of Steamboat Springs around 12:20 a.m. on the south-facing side of Emerald Mountain, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

CBS

The plane's registration number is tied to an aviation company based in Tennessee. Public flight data shows the plane traveling west across Colorado, turning south, turning west again, and then turning north. The aircraft crashed during its descent into the Steamboat Springs Airport at 8,000 feet.

On Saturday, the Routt County Sheriff's Office identified the four men killed in the crash as Tennessee residents Aaron Stokes, his son Jakson Stokes, his nephew Colin Stokes, and Austin Huskey.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the crash.