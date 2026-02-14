Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities release identities of men killed in plane crash on Colorado mountainside

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Officials have released the identities of four people killed in a plane crash in Colorado's high country on Friday.

The Epic Aircraft E1000 went down near the town of Steamboat Springs around 12:20 a.m. on the south-facing side of Emerald Mountain, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

plane-crash-area-steamboat.png
CBS

The plane's registration number is tied to an aviation company based in Tennessee. Public flight data shows the plane traveling west across Colorado, turning south, turning west again, and then turning north. The aircraft crashed during its descent into the Steamboat Springs Airport at 8,000 feet.

On Saturday, the Routt County Sheriff's Office identified the four men killed in the crash as Tennessee residents Aaron Stokes, his son Jakson Stokes, his nephew Colin Stokes, and Austin Huskey.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue