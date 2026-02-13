4 people killed in plane crash in Colorado mountains near Steamboat Springs

Four people were killed in a plane crash Friday morning near the Colorado ski town of Steamboat Springs, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office.

The plane crashed around 12:20 a.m. on the back side of Emerald Mountain, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. All four bodies have been recovered and the Routt County Coroner's Office will work to identify the bodies. Sheriff's officials say they expect to notify the families of the victims later in the day on Friday.

The scene of the crash is closed and marked with yellow tape, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates plane crashes, are expected to be at the scene Friday afternoon.

The NTSB said the plane involved was an Epic Aircraft E1000. The registration number of the plane came back to an aviation company based in Tennessee, FAA records show. The plane was not able to be tracked in public flight tracking services, per a request from the owner.

Emerald Mountain is immediately west of Steamboat Springs and about 165 miles northwest of Denver.