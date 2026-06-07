Memorial plaque for victims of firebombing attack unveiled at Boulder Jewish Festival

On Sunday, Boulder held its annual Jewish Festival, which is a celebration of culture, heritage and religion. But this year, it also served to honor those injured and killed in a firebombing attack at Pearl Street Mall last year.

Marvin Gang is a longtime member of the Boulder Jewish community and says this isn't his first time at the festival; it's grown considerably over the years.

Rick Recht performs at the 2026 Boulder Jewish Festival CBS

"We've been here many times to see the festival when it was much smaller than it is now," said Gang. "If you're Jewish, certainly it will be of interest to you, the entertainment in particular. You will find what Jewish life was like here in Boulder."

This year marked the festival's 30th anniversary with community art activities, Israeli dancing, delicious food, a spoon circus and more. Crafters created items to be displayed at local Sukkot celebrations, such as hand-painted and handwritten wooden hearts and knitted Jewish stars.

But the festival began on a more somber note. On Sunday, crowds of people gathered to honor the victims of last year's attack on a march for Israeli hostages. The ceremony was held just feet from where the attack happened.

"Anti-Semitism is real. Hatred is real. Violence leaves a mark on bodies and families and on the soul of a community," said Rabbi Charna Rosenholtz, the President of Boulder Haver, in her remarks.

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A plaque was unveiled at the same spot, in front of the old courthouse, acknowledging survivors and remembering Karen Diamond, who was killed during the attack.

"We all carry the heavy duality of living with the pain of June first, and the reality of rising antisemitism, while continuing to proudly show up again and again with resilience, joy and purpose," said Johnathan Lev, the Executive Director of the Boulder Jewish Community Center.

Gang says the plaque's dedication, though a tough reminder, makes this celebration even more special.

The memorial includes the date of the attack in both the Gregorian and Jewish calendars and was lined with small stones. The ancient Jewish burial practice of leaving visitation stones at a gravesite has many interpretations, but is often used as a form of remembrance.

"I thought it was very well done. I like the marker that they have, and I think it is unfortunate that we have to have it," said Gang.