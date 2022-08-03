Remains of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro found months after she went missing

The remains of a missing woman found near Dumont along Interstate 70 have been identified. Search crews with dogs found the remains on June 4.

Melinda Tafoya Deltoro (credit: CBI/Clear Creek County)

Those remains have been identified as that of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro. The 38-year-old had called the police Feb. 13 because her vehicle was stuck in the snow in the Miner's Candle area above town.

When Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies arrived at her undisclosed location, they say they found her car, but not Tafoya-Deltoro. Two days later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.