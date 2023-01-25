Medina Alert issued for white 2011 Dodge Ram, suspect driver after hit & run in Englewood

A Medina Alert has been issued for a white 2011 Dodge Ram and the suspect driver after a hit-and-run in Englewood left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Broadway and West Floyd Avenue in Englewood.

Englewood Police

The vehicle is described as a 2011 white Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. It is a stolen vehicle and has damage to the front grill and front windshield. The truck had a blue plastic tarp or black Tonneau cover on the bed of the truck at the time of the crash.

The unknown suspect driver is described as a white male in his 30s with brown hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the truck or suspect driver is urged to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303.761.7410.