Medina Alert issued in Denver hit-and-run that left 1 seriously injured

Jennifer McRae
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left one person with serious injuries. According to investigators, a Gray 2015 GMC Sierra with Colorado license plate EFC-I90, driven by a mid-20s-year-old female, drove away from a crash that caused serious bodily injury. 

gmc-sierra.jpg
Police issued a Medina Alert for a Gray 2015 GMC Sierra in a serious hit-and-run crash. CBI said it's not a picture of the actual truck.  CBI

Police said the vehicle was last seen in the area of 2200 W. Alameda Avenue. Investigators said the truck has a black tonneau cover with damage to the passenger side rear truck bed and bumper area. There is an American Flag on the lower left corner of the windshield. 

Anyone who has seen the truck is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.

